Supreme Court’s Practice, Procedure Committee reconstituted

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa nominated Justice Aminud Din Khan as the third member of the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Committee, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Supreme Court Registrar, Justice Aminud Din Khan, who is fifth in the seniority list, replaced Justice Munib Akhtar as the third member of the committee tasked with forming benches and fixing cases under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

After the reconstitution, the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Committee comprised CJP Qazi Faez Isa as head with Senior Puisne Judge Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aminud Din Khan as the two other members.

The move follows the promulgation of an ordinance amending the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023.

Earlier in the day, federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar said that the promulgation of Ordinance on Practice and Procedures Act will further improve transparency in the judicial process.

Talking to the media here, he said an ordinance for amendment in the Practice and Procedures Act has been promulgated by the President after approval from the federal cabinet.

He said that from now on, the case that comes first would be taken up first by the court and the cases coming after would be fixed on their number. He said that in a case under section 184(3), it will have to be written why it was a matter of public importance.

A formal order will be issued that if a case under Section 184(3) was taken up, whether it was a case of public importance, or human rights issue.

He said under the ordinance, on 184 (3) any order passed by the Supreme Court, the right of appeal had been granted.

Atta Tarar said earlier, the committee was set up under the Practice and Procedure Act headed by the CJP, senior puisne judge and the third senior judge as its members but under the ordinance, the CJP will head the committee whereas the other two members would be the senior puisne judge, currently Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and any other third apex court judge.

“The CJP will nominate one of the judges of the Supreme Court as a member of this committee from time to time,” Atta Tarar added.