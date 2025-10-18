Supreme Judicial Council approves amendments to judges' code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Saturday approved key amendments to the Code of Conduct for Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, who also serves as Chairman of the Council. According to a press release, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar attended the meeting virtually through videolink, while Justice Aalia Neelum, Chief Justice, Lahore High Court and Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court attended in person.

The Council approved several amendments to the Code of Conduct by a majority decision.

During the meeting, the Council examined 67 complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals. 65 complaints were unanimously decided to be filed and one complaint was unanimously decided to be deferred, while one complaint was decided to be processed further.

Later, the Council was re-constituted with the inclusion of Justice S.M. Attique Shah, Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, as the Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court showed his inability to attend the meeting in respect of certain matters on the agenda.

The re-constituted Council examined seven complaints under Article 209 of the Constitution filed by different individuals. Five complaints were unanimously decided to be filed while two complaints were decided to be processed further by majority decision.

Key Amendments to the Code of Conduct

The Council introduced Articles XII, XIII, XIV, and XV to the Code of Conduct, with the aim of reinforcing judicial integrity and impartiality.

The Council barred Judges of the superior Courts from presiding/attending any social, cultural, political and diplomatic functions.

According to Article XIII, “Soliciting invitation by the Judges to attend conferences/meetings from foreign/international agencies would be considered misconduct and if such an invitation is received by a Judge in his personal name, he would intimate the inviter to route such invitation through the concerned Chief Justice”.

SJC also barred judges from accepting an invitation of dinner/reception to be hosted in their honour from an individual member of the Bar.

“A Judge is expected not to be influenced by any consideration except merit. He is required to possess the intellectual capacity and moral integrity to remain independent and firm in the face of any influence, internal or external influence”, Article XV said. “In case no legal powers are available, he is to resort to an institutional response immediately”.