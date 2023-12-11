Supreme Judicial Council members accused of harassment

ISLAMABAD: A complaint has been lodged against several members of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for alleged harassment, ARY News reported.

As per details, President of Civil Society Network, Amna Malik, filed the complaint in the Federal Ombudsman, citing misconduct and harassment by senior members of the SJC.

The plea stated that a complaint was made against Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on June 16, 2023 and the complainant Amna Malik was summoned by SJC on November 20, 2023.

In her plea, she accused two senior members of SJC of misconduct and harassment. The plaintiff said that Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the plea as if it was against him.

Amna Malik said that she felt unsafe in Supreme Judicial Council by the derogatory behavior and the conduct was contrary to the oath taken by the members to treat complainants respectfully.

The complaint highlighted a threat made against the complainant, of being sent to a place where she wouldn’t be able to return.

Citing Article 25 (3) of the constitution, Amna Malik emphasized the right to safety for women, stating, “I was threatened and mentally tortured.”

Furthermore, the plea urged the authorities to take appropriate action against Justice Sardar Tariq Masood for the alleged harassment.

Earlier, the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC) inquiry over the accusation against Justice Sardar Tariq Masood by Amna Malik concluded, as SJC deemed her responses to important questions unreliable.

It is pertinent to mention that Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had earlier issued show-cause notice to superior court judge Justice Mazahir Naqvi.

The complaint was filed against the apex court judge in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

The complaint included charges of misconduct, illegal assets and amassing money with frontmen. The complainant has pleaded to the judicial council to remove Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi from the august office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.