Surjani town gang-rape case: CCTV footage of robbers surfaces

CCTV footage of two robbers involved in the Surjani Town gang-rape case has surfaced. The robbers can be seen looting a motorbike from a citizen in Bilal Colony.

Both the robbers were killed by the police in a shoot-out on Wednesday.

The robbers were also named in the gang-rape of a woman amid a robbery in Surjani town Karachi.

ARY News has recovered the exclusive CCTV footage in which the two robbers can be seen looting a 125cc motorbike in Bilal Colony Karachi.

According to Police sources, both the robbers were professional criminals and they were killed by the police in a shoot-out on Wednesday.

The robbers have been identified as Pir Buksh S/O Natho Khan and Muhammad Javed S/O Sharif Muhammad.

According to the CCTV footage, the robbers looted a motorbike in Bilal Colony on February 13th 2022 and escaped. The FIR of the robbery was registered in Bilal Colony Police Station.

The police have said that the shoot-out between the robbers and Police took place near Bhains Colony Sector 14 and 15. The police saw two tried to stop the suspects for inquiry when they opened fire at the policemen. In the counter-attack by the policemen, one of the robbers was killed on the spot while the other died sometime later.

According to the Police, 2 illegal pistols with ammunition, a stolen mobile phone and a 125 cc motorbike was recovered from the robbers. It was the same 125 cc bike that was stolen from Bilal colony on Tuesday.

SSP West Suhai Aziz said that the robbers were professional criminals and Pir Buksh had already been named and arrested in several criminal cases.

