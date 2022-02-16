Surjani Town gang-rape: ‘Robbers’ killed in police encounter

KARACHI: Two robbers, who gang-raped a teenage girl during a robbery bid in Karachi’s Surjani Town, have been killed in a police encounter on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

This was confirmed by SSP East Karachi Qamar Jiskani. The victim’s family have identified both suspects involved in the robbery and rape of a teenage girl.

A young girl was allegedly raped by suspects during a house robbery in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

The incident was reported on last Sunday night in Sujrani Town Sector 7-A, wherein three robbers broke into the house and made the family members hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers after looting valuables held the girl at gunpoint and gang-raped her. The muggers fled the scene safely, the police said and added that efforts were underway to arrest the culprits behind the incident.

A case was also registered against the accused under Sections 392, 397, 376 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

