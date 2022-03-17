Surveillance begins as PM Imran receives videos from Sindh House

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has received videos and photos of the activities inside the Sindh House after it emerged at some PTI MNAs are being kept in safe custody by the PPP-led Sindh government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the federal government-administered agency is currently carrying out surveillance of the Sindh House via drone camera while several CCTV cameras are also being installed around the facility to monitor round the clock activities.

According to sources, some PTI lawmakers are staying at the Sindh House along with their relatives. “The government has approached relatives of some of the treasury MNAs in order to ensure voluntary return of the MNAs,” they said.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister and top PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed that some PTI MNAs are being kept at Sindh House in Islamabad and said that a strategy to recover them will be finalized today by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to ARY NEWS, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that a meeting would be chaired by PM Imran Khan today where it would be mulled regarding ways to recover the PTI MNAs.

“MNAs from PTI and other political parties are being kept there,” he said and added, “Faisal Karim Kundi and Shazia Marri of the PPP have admitted horse trading and now the ECP’s action against it will highlight if its biased or not.”

He further called for notice against large contingent of armed members of Sindh police in Islamabad. Qureshi alleged that they were posted after cash boxes have been shifted to Sindh House and termed it a bid to put democracy on sale.

