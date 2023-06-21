32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Survey: Pakistanis urge PTI chief to hold talks with govt

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

ISLAMABAD: The countrymen have advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to hold negotiations with the incumbent government instead of the Pakistan Army۔

According to a public survey, the stance of the former prime minister to hold talks with the Army is a ‘tactic’ to avoid negotiations, and dragging the armed forces into politics is completely wrong۔

According to public opinion, the PTI chairman is advised to negotiate with the government and politicians as his demand for talks with the military is not right even as per the constitution of Pakistan.

Read more: PTI chief summoned in Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case

“PTI chairman should avoid dragging Pakitan Army into politics and should talk to the politicians if he wants negotiations.”

Public survey participants further said solutions to problems and issues always come through talks.

It may be noted that the former prime minister and PTI chief had been showing his consent to hold negotiations with the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in his address to the party supporters on social media platforms.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.