Survey: Pakistanis urge PTI chief to hold talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: The countrymen have advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to hold negotiations with the incumbent government instead of the Pakistan Army۔

According to a public survey, the stance of the former prime minister to hold talks with the Army is a ‘tactic’ to avoid negotiations, and dragging the armed forces into politics is completely wrong۔

According to public opinion, the PTI chairman is advised to negotiate with the government and politicians as his demand for talks with the military is not right even as per the constitution of Pakistan.

“PTI chairman should avoid dragging Pakitan Army into politics and should talk to the politicians if he wants negotiations.”

Public survey participants further said solutions to problems and issues always come through talks.

It may be noted that the former prime minister and PTI chief had been showing his consent to hold negotiations with the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in his address to the party supporters on social media platforms.