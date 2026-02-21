Suryakumar backs Abhishek's attacking play despite three ducks

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday backed struggling opener Abhishek Sharma to play his attacking game with enough firepower in the rest of the line-up as they face South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

The two teams will clash in the Super Eights stage in Ahmedabad on Sunday in a rematch of the T20 World Cup final two years ago, won by India.

Both teams topped their group with perfect records.

But while Aiden Markram’s South Africa have looked strong in all departments, tournament favourites India have not enjoyed batting consistency, with Abhishek recording three consecutive ducks.

“People who are worried about Abhishek’s form, I worry for them,” a smiling Suryakumar told reporters.

“I think about those teams against whom he is going to fire as he has not been able to score till now. When he gets the runs then you know how it is.”

Suryakumar said, “It is a team sport, it happens. Team requires him to play with his identity, so if he fires it’s okay otherwise we are there to cover for him. Last year he covered for us, now we will do it for him.”

The left-handed Abhishek, the world’s number one ranked T20 batsman, has handed the team many explosive starts since his debut in July 2024.

Big totals were predicted at the start of the 20-team tournament with India pipped to cross 300 on home ground, but the reality has been different.

Ireland’s 235 against Oman in the group stage has been the highest total so far, with India reaching their best of 209 in a big win over minnows Namibia.

“We are trying to explode from the start because everyone knows their T20 template, but we don’t want to become a team that’s always blasting away,” said Suryakumar.

“There could arise a situation where two-three wickets fall early and we have to be a smart team to bat well between 12-15 overs and we have enough firepower that if the base is strong then we can smash 60-70 runs in last five overs.”

India boast of a potent spin attack led by world’s number one ranked T20 bowler Varun Chakravarthy, who has claimed nine wickets in four matches.

South African spinners including Keshav Maharaj have also made their presence felt and Suryakumar said there will be no favourites in the Sunday game.

“The (Indian) spinners have done well against almost all oppositions, (but) I can’t say we will have an edge,” said Suryakumar.

“It’s a new game and we start from zero. But definitely some good plans. On the given day, plans and execution should be coming together, if that comes together we will definitely have an edge.”

India are on a 12-match unbeaten run at the T20 World Cup, stretching back to their defeat in the semi-final against eventual winners England in 2022.