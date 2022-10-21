Suryakumar Yadav gets out after saying ‘mood nahi ho raha’

A video of India batter Suryakumar Yadav getting out the next delivery after saying he does not want to play shots is going viral.

Suryakumar Yadav, in the viral video, can be heard telling ‘maarne ka mood nahi ho raha hai (I am not in the mood to hit shots)’ to Axar Patel after reaching his half-century in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up fixture against hosts Australia.

He got caught and bowled the next ball by pacer Kane Richardson.

Speaking of the India side, the 2007 champions beat defending champions Australia by six wickets in their T20 World Cup warm-up game.

India scored 186-7 after batting first thanks to half-centuries by opener KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. The former scored 57 while the latter chipped in with 50.

Kane Richardson was the pick of the Australia bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

Australia captain Aaron Finch’s fifty was not enough for the side to get home as they were bowled out for 180. He scored 57 in the practice game.

Mohammed Shami bagged three wickets whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed two batters each.

Rohit Sharma’s men will start their campaign for their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup win on Sunday when they take on arch rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

