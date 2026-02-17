Why Suryakumar Yadav pushed Kuldeep Yadav after India’s win over Pakistan

COLOMBO: Despite India’s dominant victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday, a brief moment of tension between captain Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Kuldeep Yadav caught fans’ attention.

India thrashed their arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs to qualify for the next round of the tournament. After being put in to bat, Suryakumar Yadav’s side posted 175 for 7, powered by Ishan Kishan’s brilliant 77. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs.

However, amid the post-match celebrations, a video surfaced showing a seemingly tense exchange between Suryakumar and Kuldeep.

As players congratulated each other on the field, Suryakumar was seen greeting teammates warmly. But when Kuldeep approached him, the captain appeared visibly frustrated. He gave Kuldeep a slight push and seemed to scold him briefly. Kuldeep walked away calmly, though he appeared somewhat disappointed.

The reaction is believed to be linked to a fielding lapse earlier in the match. During Pakistan’s chase, Kuldeep missed a straightforward catch near the boundary that could have ended the contest sooner. The dropped chance reportedly frustrated several teammates.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya had also expressed his displeasure during the match. After eventually dismissing Usman Tariq with a superb delivery to seal the win, Hardik appeared angry while celebrating, seemingly reminding Kuldeep of the missed opportunity.

Despite the on-field intensity, the situation later took a lighter turn. Suryakumar and Kuldeep were seen humorously recreating the heated moment, with Kuldeep mimicking a “calm down” gesture toward his captain. The playful exchange reassured fans that the brief tension was part of the game’s competitive spirit and ended on a friendly note.