Suryakumar Yadav speaks up on 'no handshake' controversy during Asia Cup 2025 match

Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav has addressed the controversy around not shaking hands with the Pakistan team after their recent Asia Cup group match.

Even during the toss, both captains avoided the customary handshake, and after the game, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube went straight to the dressing room without any post-match interaction.

Speaking to the media, Suryakumar explained that the decision was made in alignment with instructions they received.

He added that we came here only to play. We gave a proper reply on the field. We stand with the BCCI and the government. Some things in life are more important than sportsmanship.

Furthermore, we stand with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. This win is dedicated to our brave armed forces involved in Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Captain further stated that they inspire us, and we hope to inspire them in return, whenever possible.