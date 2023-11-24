IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav trolled after Matthew Hayden’s comments

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar claimed his Australia counterpart Matthew Hayden took a jibe at India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 during the first T20I against Australia.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that Suryakumar Yadav, who is the number one T20I batter, was lambasted by former cricketers, experts and fans for his slow approach in the final against Australia. He scored 18 runs from 28 balls with a boundary to his name before getting caught out by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis off pacer Josh Hazlewood’s bowling.

Mumbai Indians quota is real. Rohit Sharma excluded a gem of a batter in Sanju Samson to favor his MI friend Suryakumar Yadav, who was failing repeatedly. But guess what, you reap what you sow. #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/eeBp0iknWN — Atishay Jain (@AtishayyJain96) November 20, 2023

The left-handed batter led from the front and helped his side start the five-match series on a winning note. The 33-year-old struck nine boundaries and four maximums on his way to 42-ball 80.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“Rawalpindi Express” Shoaib Akhtar recalled Matthew Hayden making a sarcastic remark about Suryakumar Yadav while commentating with his India counterpart Ravi Shastri during last night’s fixture.

When he was scoring runs at a quick rate, Ravi Shastri praised the India captain by asking how do you get him to stop scoring. Matthew Hayden commented that it can be done if India’s T20I captain is told that it’s an ODI match.

This was hilarious Haydos@RaviShastriOfc: “How do you stop Suryakumar Yadav when he is in this top form?” @HaydosTweets : “Tell him its an ODI !!” 😀😃😂 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 24, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Suryakumar Yadav had accepted that he was worried about not being able to get going in the 50-over format. He has played 37 ODIs and scored 773 runs with four half-centuries. He bats at an average of 25.76 and strike rate of 105.32.

Related – India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s press conference attended by only two journalists