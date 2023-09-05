Asia Cup 2023: Indian journalist’s support continues to be a ‘curse’

Indian journalist Sushant Mehta, known for his anti-Pakistan social media posts, continued to be the butt of jokes after hosts Sri Lanka eliminated Afghanistan from the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Sushant Mehta could not hide his excitement over Afghanistan cruising in the chase of a 292-run target against co-hosts Sri Lanka. As usual, he decided to mock Pakistan in his post.

The journalist wrote that Afghanistan was inching closer to qualification, and Pakistan were fearing the worst.

Afghanistan inching closer to qualification & Pakistan mein darr ka mahaul hai (lol) — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 5, 2023

However, Afghanistan choked again and lost the game by two runs.

Sushant Mehta’s post received hilarious responses and netizens trolled him by saying that he jinxes the victories of every side he supported.

Yeh hamisha ki tarha jaldi khush ho jata hai — Mustafa Saleem (@Callmemustafa_) September 5, 2023

Now I know why Afghanistan didn’t qualify 👀 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 5, 2023

Hence Proved.

Banda panoti hai.

Jisko support krta woh out hojaty hai🌚🌚 — فاری🕊 (@Puch_K_Amb_Leny) September 5, 2023

Panoti jab tweet krta kisi ki support me wohi team haar jati hai.. aj jeeta hua match haar gaya Afghanista is Panoti ki waja se agay india bi kabi ni jeete ga 🤣😂 — S H A N (@i_shan514) September 5, 2023

During the Pakistan-India fixture, he lost his appetite when captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed by pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Shame on you Shaheen Shah Afridi, you didn’t let them TASTE their pizza in peace! 😂 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/bScVJWVeAc — Saad Kaiser 🇵🇰 (@TheSaadKaiser) September 2, 2023

Moreover, his support for Nepal against Pakistan in the opening game came back to haunt him as Babar Azam’s side registered a crushing win.

Nothing, just a random placard I found 👀 #NepalVPak pic.twitter.com/AzMHe49aTj — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) August 29, 2023

