26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

Asia Cup 2023: Indian journalist’s support continues to be a ‘curse’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Indian journalist Sushant Mehta, known for his anti-Pakistan social media posts, continued to be the butt of jokes after hosts Sri Lanka eliminated Afghanistan from the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sushant Mehta could not hide his excitement over Afghanistan cruising in the chase of a 292-run target against co-hosts Sri Lanka. As usual, he decided to mock Pakistan in his post.

The journalist wrote that Afghanistan was inching closer to qualification, and Pakistan were fearing the worst.

However, Afghanistan choked again and lost the game by two runs.

Sushant Mehta’s post received hilarious responses and netizens trolled him by saying that he jinxes the victories of every side he supported. 

During the Pakistan-India fixture, he lost his appetite when captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed by pacer Shaheen Afridi. 

Moreover, his support for Nepal against Pakistan in the opening game came back to haunt him as Babar Azam’s side registered a crushing win. 

Related – Indian anchor yells at wrong person during Ukraine debate

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.