CBI ends probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a new turn as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a closure report.

The report was presented before a special court in Mumbai, which will now decide whether to accept it or order further investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Bandra on 14 June 2020. The Mumbai Police initially ruled it as a case of suicide, stating that there were no signs of forced entry.

Investigators found his body hanging from the ceiling fan, but no suicide note was discovered. Depression was suggested as a possible reason behind his death.

Later, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others, accusing them of abetment to suicide, theft, cheating, and wrongful confinement.

This led to a dispute between the Bihar Police and Mumbai Police over jurisdiction, as the latter was already handling the investigation.

Following a request from the Bihar government, the central government approved a CBI inquiry. On 19 August 2020, the Supreme Court of India handed over the case to the CBI, giving it full authority to investigate.

A forensic team from AIIMS later submitted its report to the CBI, rejecting allegations that Sushant Singh Rajput was poisoned or strangled. Their findings confirmed that there was no evidence of foul play.

Now, the CBI has filed its final report, bringing the case to a crucial point. The special court in Mumbai will decide the next steps regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation.

Back in October of 2024, Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty reflected on the difficult time she spent in jail after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in 2020.

During a new podcast interview, actor and VJ Rhea Chakraborty opened up on her jail experience, when she was involved in a drug-related case and arrested by the narcotics agency, following the death of her boyfriend and Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Jail is actually a very different world because there’s no society in jail. There is a weird sense of equality. Everyone is a number, they are not a person,” Chakraborty recalled.

It is worth noting here that Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh were in a relationship when the ‘Chhichhore’ actor committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, while living alone during the lockdown.