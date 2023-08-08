Sushant Singh Rajput’s doppelganger gets slammed: Read to know why

A doppelganger of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who continues to take the internet by storm, is facing flak from the netizens.

Although the emergence of celebrity lookalikes on social media is not unusual, an unrealistically real lookalike of Rajput has taken the internet by storm with his eerie resemblance to the late Bollywood actor.

However, these videos of editor and content creator Donim Ayaan, garnering millions of views on social platforms, are far from reality and have been allegedly created with the help of AI (artificial intelligence), alarming netizens of the destruction capabilities of virtual reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by donim_aYAAn1513 (@donim.ayaan1513)

While thousands of fans were convinced by the fake lookalike video and got emotional remembering their favourite actor, the hawk-eyed fans called out the creator for deceiving people with virtually created clips.

“This is a fake. Use of AI, AND THE GUY HAS DONE SINCE LONG on his profile. He’s using deep-face AI. Don’t fall for this thanks,” an Instagrammer warned in the comments section, while another asserted, “All his posts are AI-generated… stop doing this. Shame on you for doing all this for a like.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by donim_aYAAn1513 (@donim.ayaan1513)

Someone even dubbed the practice to be the ‘most dangerous’ use of AI tools.

For those unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai while living alone during the lockdown. The actor was found hanging in the flat on June 14, 2020.

