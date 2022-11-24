Sushant Singh Rajput ‘set an example’ for everyone; says Sharad Kelkar

A fellow actor, Sharad Kelkar credited the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput for a smooth transition from TV to films.

The ‘Ram Leela’ actor who shared quite a similar journey to Rajput as both started off as TV stars and very successfully made a shift to Bollywood, remembered the ‘Chhichhore’ actor and shared how he set the precedent for others to follow.

In the conversation with an India-based media outlet, Kelkar was quoted saying, “Sushant did some excellent work in television. He was a good hero. And even in films, he did excellent work.”

Kelkar touted the late actor as the ‘finest young talent’ and recalled how the two used to have the sets of their respective drama serials next door. “We met a lot of times. He was a sweet boy. He had that spark,” the actor mentioned.

“He always wanted to do something different, something great, and he achieved that. He had that passion that he wanted to prove himself.”

Kelkar credited Rajput for showing a smooth transition of a TV actor into films and setting an example for others to follow.

“Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered”

To note, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his home in Mumbai two years ago while living alone during the lockdown. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Some of his notable performances include ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘PK’ and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

On the other hand, Sharad Kelkar is known for films like ‘Hulchull’, ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Housefull 4’ and ‘Laxmii’.

