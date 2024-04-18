“No grief, people were looking for spicy gossip after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death”

Bollywood director Dibakar Banerjee, a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recalled the events that followed the latter’s death in 2020, with everyone around focusing solely on the conspiracy theories attached, rather than grief on the loss of an artist.

In a recent interview with Indian RJ Siddharth Kannan, Bollywood filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee opened up on the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom he worked on the mystery thriller ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’.

Fondly remembering the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor and a dear friend, Banerjee said, “He used to speak about everything, about science, sociology. He used to keep asking questions. I really liked that part of him. Everybody just loved being with him.”

“I have great memories with him, that’s why I feel sad,” he added.

Speaking further about his sudden passing, the Bollywood director continued, “After he passed away, the kind of news that followed made me shirk away from everything. I was hearing so many things but no one was talking about how a young actor passed away. There was no grief, people were looking for some gossip in the story. After seeing that… I had to walk away from the situation because no one was saying ‘We are missing Sushant.'”

“Nobody was talking about how despite being an outsider he acted in television and finally made his debut in movies. Everyone was just speculating about the conspiracy, ‘Who gave drugs to Sushant? who murdered him? Where is that condolence meet?'” Banerjee lamented, asking, “Where is the retrospective on his films? Those who loved him should have organised a screening of his movies and discussed about it. Why don’t we cherish all his good memories?”

“Sushant Singh Rajput has become a gate to misery borne,” he concluded.

Pertinent to note here that Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai while living alone during the lockdown. The actor was found hanging in the flat on June 14, 2020.

