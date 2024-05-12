Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister makes new revelations about his death

Four years after his death, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh has made shocking revelations regarding the development surrounding the actor’s death.

In an interview, the actor’s sister Priyanka Singh revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput feared for his life following the death of his former manager Disha Salian, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to Singh, the late actor paid no heed to the constant news reports against him, however, he began shaking out of fear following the news of Disha Salina’s death.

She claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput told his sisters, ‘These people will not spare me too,’ after he got the death news of Salian.

Singh said that the family was shocked to see the actor in such a state in which he began murmuring to himself.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Chhichhore’ actor committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, while living alone during the lockdown.

Later in 2022, a former employee of Mumbai city’s Cooper Hospital Roopkumar Shah claimed that the deceased Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide.

Indian news agency Tribune India reported Roopkumar Shah saying Rajput’s leg looked broken with needle marks on it when the body came for autopsy.

“When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure,” he said. “The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years.”

For those unversed, actor Rhea Chakraborty was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, when he committed suicide.

She was accused of abetment of suicide and money laundering by Rajput’s father and he demanded legal action against Rhea Chakraborty, after which the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, while the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau were also involved in the investigation.