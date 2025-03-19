Sushanth Anumolu makes his big comeback after 4 years with SA10

Sushanth Anumolu, a well-known actor in the Telugu film industry, is ready to return to the big screen as a lead in SA10 after a gap of four years.

Sushanth Anumolu’s last lead role was in the 2021 film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. Since then, Sushanth has made cameo appearances in Ravanasura, starring Ravi Teja, and Bholaa Shankar, starring Chiranjeevi.

On his birthday, March 18, Sushanth Anumolu revealed his upcoming project titled SA10 (tentative title).

He shared a series of posters from the film, one of which shows him in a rugged look in the first half and a vulnerable appearance in the second half.

Sushanth Anumolu shared the poster on Instagram with the caption: “The Darkness is coming… Get ready for a spine-chilling battle. #SA10 On The Way @sanjeevanioffl @_chitteti @varun05j @rajkumarj96.”

Fans of Sushanth Anumolu quickly filled the comment section with their excitement for SA10 and birthday wishes. One user commented, “Amazing and thrilling look. Best of luck for the project, Sushanth Garu.” Another fan wrote, “Superb! All the best, Sushanth. Happy birthday.” A third fan said, “Happy birthday to you, Sushanth Garu,” and another added, “Super look, Amma Sushanth!”

SA10 is directed by debutant Prithviraj Chitteti and produced by Varun Kumar and Raj Kumar under the banner of Sanjeevani Creations.

The makers of SA10 also shared a glimpse of how Sushanth Anumolu celebrated his birthday on set.

They posted on Instagram: “Captured moments of joy. Here’s how Hero @iamSushanth’s birthday celebrations unfolded with the cheerful team of #SA10 #SA10 On The Way #HBDSushanth.”

Sushanth Anumolu began his acting career with the 2008 Telugu film Kalidasu. Over the years, he has appeared in various films, including Chi La Sow, Current, Aatadukundam Raa, Adda, Ravanasura, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Chi Arjun La Sow, and Express Raja, to name just a few.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting Sushanth Anumolu next big project, SA10.