Sushmita Sen gives befitting reply to those calling her ‘gold digger’

Prolific Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen gave a befitting response to those calling her “gold digger” after she was spotted with India businessman Lalit Modi.

The situation started when she spent vacation in Maldives and Sardinia with the businessman after which the latter made the relationship official. He even called her his better half. The rumours of their high-profile wedding functions started to make rounds on social media platforms.

Sushmita Sen, in an Instagram post, denied his claims and said nothing had happened and she was in a happy place.

The social media users started trolling them both after the situation unravelled.

Lalit Modi penned a long note in which he took social media trolls to tasks. He also clarified the rumours regarding his former wife and him being termed a fugitive.

Sushmita Sen, responding to those calling her a “gold digger”, sarcastically called all those people who are using the term “genuises”.

“Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance,” she wrote. “It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming.”

She added: “The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip 😊 The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! 😄👍 Ah these geniuses!!!”

The former Miss World and Miss Universe winner said she digs deeper than gold and she always (famously) preferred Diamonds which she buys herself.

Sushmita Sen went on to say she was the sun which perfectly centred in her identity & my conscience.

