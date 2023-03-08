Sushmita Sen shares health update after heart attack

Former Bollywood actor and Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen shared a health update for his fans, days after suffering a heart attack.

A week after sharing the distressing health update with her fans, the pageant winner confirmed that she is doing better and has started light movements to speed up her journey of recovery.

On Tuesday, on the account of the religious festival of Holi in the country, Sen took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself stretching over a chirp wheel in her balcony.

“#wheeloflife 😍💃🏻 cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!!” she wrote in the caption of the picture. “This is my “Happy Holi”.”

Fans were quick to like her Instagram post and several of them rushed to the comments section to pray for her speedy recovery. “Genuinely glad to see you sharing this and previous posts. I cannot even begin to imagine how scary it all must have been for you,” a fan wrote. Amitabh Bachchan sustains injuries during ‘Project K’ action shoot Another commented, “I wish you speedy recovery, so good to see you back , God bless you always, you are a gem and inspiration always.”

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen said last week that she had suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty treatment.

“I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place,” the ‘Main Hoon Na’ star had penned in a lengthy post.

