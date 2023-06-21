29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Suspect arrested for murdering three women in Multan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Police arrested the suspected man for alleged murders of three women over property dispute in Multan besides recovering the object used for the killings, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accused namely Zahid had murdered three women in Multan yesterday over a property dispute. Police arrested the suspect from Lahore today.

RPO Multan Sohail Chaudhry said that Zahid committed triple murder over the property dispute. He added that the man went into hiding after committing the heinous crime.

He said that a thorough investigation was launched after his arrest.

Yesterday, bodies of three women – identified as Shamshad Anwar, Nasreen Akhtar and Samiya Akhtar aged between 25 and 52 – were recovered from a house in the city.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.