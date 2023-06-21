Suspect arrested for murdering three women in Multan

LAHORE: Police arrested the suspected man for alleged murders of three women over property dispute in Multan besides recovering the object used for the killings, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accused namely Zahid had murdered three women in Multan yesterday over a property dispute. Police arrested the suspect from Lahore today.

RPO Multan Sohail Chaudhry said that Zahid committed triple murder over the property dispute. He added that the man went into hiding after committing the heinous crime.

He said that a thorough investigation was launched after his arrest.

Yesterday, bodies of three women – identified as Shamshad Anwar, Nasreen Akhtar and Samiya Akhtar aged between 25 and 52 – were recovered from a house in the city.