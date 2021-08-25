Suspect confesses to murder of Mubashir Khokhar

LAHORE: A Lahore court was informed on Wednesday that the prime suspect in the Mubashir Khokhar murder case has confessed to his crime, reported ARY News.

Police produced suspects Nazim and Umar Hayat before the court on completion of their remand.

The investigation officer (IO) informed the judge that the probe into the case was now complete. Nazim confessed to the murder before the police, he added.

The IO said the weapon used in the crime and a motorcycle have been seized from the suspects.

After his statement, the court sent both suspects to jail on judicial remand.

On August 6, Mubashir Khokhar, the brother of Punjab Minister Asad Khokhar, was killed at a wedding event when Nazim allegedly opened fire on him.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other political figures were present at the event when the incident took place.