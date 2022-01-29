Suspect gets bail in female TikToker harassment case

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to a suspect in a case pertaining to the harassment of a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, 2021.

Additional and Sessions Judge Ikhlaq Ahmed directed Sadam Hussain to furnish surety bonds worth Rs100,000 to secure the bail.

The applicant’s lawyer stated before the court that his client has nothing to do with the incident as he worked with prime suspect Aamir Sohail aka Rambo as a cameraman.

Neither did Hussain harass the female TikToker nor did he blackmail her, the counsel said. However, the prosecution opposed the suspect’s bail plea and said he was involved in blackmailing the woman.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the suspect at Larri Adda police station.

Female TikToker Ayesha Akram was harassed by a crowd of people at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14. Rambo, a friend of the victim, and his seven accomplices were arrested later after she alleged that his associate was the mastermind of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

