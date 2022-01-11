Another suspect in Harmain murder case arrested from Karachi

KARACHI: A third suspect in the murder of a minor girl Harmain during a robbery bid near Manzil Pump area in Karachi has been arrested in a raid carried out by Malir police, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, an investigation team of district Malir arrested the suspect identified as Ali Akber from National Highway near Shah Latif Town in Karachi.

“We have recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession,” they said and added that so far the suspects arrested in the murder case have reached three including Pyar Ali and Shabbir Jhakro.

They said that Pyar Ali was arrested from the spot in an injured condition while trying to flee while Shabbir Jhakro was also arrested in an injured condition after a police encounter on January 01 in Sanghar.

Startling revelations have emerged after the arrest of the first suspect in Harmain murder case during the probe.

According to an exclusive video statement of the injured suspect Pyar Ali obtained by ARY NEWS, the organized dacoit gang came from rural districts of the province

“I belong to Sanghar while other five suspects hail from Shahdadpur area,” he said and identified his accomplices as Peru, Gullu, Naeem, Akbar and Haq Nawaz.

Sharing their modus operandi, the suspect said that they used to visit Karachi during the last one and a half years to loot valuables and had acquired a rented place in Nazimabad for a temporary stay.

“We used to target medical stores in the city,” he said adding that they have also committed robberies in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Safoora Chowrangi, Malir, New Karachi, Golimar, and Nagan areas.

The police said that they have carried out raids in different districts of the province and had acquired photos of all the suspects involved in the act.

