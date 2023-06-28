Suspect involved in attack on Latif Khosa’s residence arrested

LAHORE: Punjab police apprehended the suspect involved in the firing incident at the house of Advocate Latif Khosa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the investigation, the arrested suspect disclosed that he had received instructions from a political party leader, Zubair Niazi, to carry out a shooting at the residence of Latif Khosa. Subsequently, the suspect identified as Kamram Adil, revealed that they have also planned to target the residence of Aitzaz Ahsan.

According to the details, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil while talking to the media representatives said that the suspect who opened fire at the house of Advocate Latif Khosa has been arrested, the arrested shooter Mohsin alias Lamba has a professional with a criminal record.

The accused confessed his crime and said that at the request of Zubair Niazi, he fired at the house of Latif Khosa, adding that Zubair also sent one of his man to identify the house.

The accused – Kamran Adil – disclosed that after Advocate Latif Khosa, the house of senior Advocate Aitzaz Ahsan was also targetted.

According to the DIG Investigation, the suspect received an advance payment of Rs 100,000 from the agreed total amount of Rs 1 million for carrying out the shooting at the advocate’s residence.