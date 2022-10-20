Suspect involved in blackmailing girl arrested

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad cybercrime wing has arrested a suspect for harassing and blackmailing a girl via objectionable videos, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Kashif who shared objectionable videos of the complainant’s daughter on social media and was blackmailing her.

The intelligence agency’s officials confirmed that they recovered the objectionable videos of the victim from the suspect’s mobile phone. A case was registered by the FIA under PECA.

The FIA Sukkur cybercrime circle also swung into action to arrest a suspect involved in sharing child pornographic content.

The arrest was made by FIA Sukkur cybercrime circle on a tip off and they lodged a case under PECA. The suspect was identified as Ghufran and the FIA officials found the obscene content from his mobile phone, the spokesperson said.

In another raid today, the intelligence agency’s cybercrime wing arrested a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker namely Aslam for allegedly giving death threats to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

According to the FIA spokesperson, a case was registered against the suspect under three sections. The complainant of the case is a resident of Faisalabad’s Chak 51, the spokesperson added.

