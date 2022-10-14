Suspect involved in gun attack at Karachi dental clinic arrested: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has announced that the suspect behind the gun attack at a Chinese dental clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area has been arrested, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, the provincial minister announced that the suspect – identified as Waqar Khushk – was arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department on a tip-off the police had received.

Sharjeel Memon further said that the suspect – who belong to banned Sindh Revolution Army (SRA) – had no personal enmity with the victims. “He [the suspect] carried out the attack to spread terror,” the minister added.

The minister noted that the CTD conducted the raid after the suspect was identified with the help of CCTV footage and latest technology.

“The suspect has admitted carrying out the crime while further investigations are underway,” he said, adding that the police have also recovered a motorcycle from the terrorist.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Chinese national was killed while two others sustained injuries after an unidentified man attacked them inside a dental clinic in Saddar area of Karachi while posing as a patient.

According to SSP South Asad Raza, the attacker came while disguised as a patient and remained inside the clinic for a longer period.

“As soon as his turn came, he opened fire on the Chinese nationals inside the clinic,” he said, adding that a Chinese cashier died on the spot while a doctor and his wife sustained injuries.

This is not the first attack in Karachi on Chinese nationals and on April 26, four people including three Chinese nationals were killed in an explosion near Confucius Institute at University of Karachi.

