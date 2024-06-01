Suspect wanted by Italian govt arrested in Punjab

LAHORE: The Regional Police of Gujranwala arrested a female suspect from Kharian for allegedly murdered an 18-year-old female in Italy, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, the woman – named Nazia Shaheen – allegedly murdered her own daughter – Saman Abbas – in Italy over honor.

As per the spokesperson, the mother after killing her daughter in Italy back in 2021 had been on the run for three years prior to her arrest by the special police team from Kharian.

The police said that the Pakistani girl of Italian origin went missing from Reggio Emilia in Italy on April 30, 2021.

The body of Italian-born Pakistani girl Saman Abbas was found in November 2022, however, Nazia Shaheen, aged 51, fled Italy with her husband after the murder.

The spokesman said that red warrants were issued for the arrest of the accused, in August 2023 the accused’s husband Shabbar Abbas was handed over to Italy for arrest, the arrested accused Nazia Shaheen was transferred to Islamabad.

