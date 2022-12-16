Man who allegedly shot dead NED student during robbery held

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspected robber who had shot dead Karachi’s NED University, Bilal Nasir, over robbery resistance, ARY News reported.

The police said that the suspect, Nizam, was arrested during a raid carried out near super highway.

They said that the suspect was an experienced delinquent who had been to jail several times before. Police have also recovered a weapon from the possession of the suspect.

an Engineering student Bilal, aged 21, was killed by street criminals who wanted to rob him of his cellphone and other belongings but as the youngster tried to resist the robbery, the robbers shot at him, killing him on the spot.

Bilal Nasir tried to hit the robbers with a chair as he was with his friends at a tea spot near the university.

The victim was a final-year student doing petroleum engineering at NED university of engineering and technology.

According to police officials, the robbers fired two bullets at Bilal, one in the chest and one in the leg. The bullet shells were also found at the incident place.

