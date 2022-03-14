Suspect who used to transfer stolen motorcycles from Karachi ‘arrested’

KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in transferring stolen motorcycles from Karachi to Balochistan as his accomplice was able to run away during the raid, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the suspect was arrested from Madina Colony in Karachi as he was attempting to shift a stolen motorcycle to Balochistan. The suspect has been identified as Hafeez as his accomplice, Jamil, was able to flee away.

During the probe, the police said that it emerged that the suspect was arrested previously but allowed to walk free after some days.

Sharing his modus operandi during the probe, the suspect said that he used to travel from Balochistan to Karachi in a coaster and later go along with Jamil to transfer the stolen two-wheeler from the city.

“I was given Rs2000 in exchange for transferring a vehicle,” he said as police said that suspect also removed the chip from his NIC to avoid detection.

This is not the first time that it has been revealed that suspects from Balochistan are involved in snatching vehicles in Karachi.

The prime suspect in Athar Mateen murder case also confessed to snatching around 1,000 motorcycles in the city and was previously injured in a police encounter, the initial probe found.

According to details that have emerged after the initial probe, the suspect identified as Ashraf who was arrested from the border of Sindh and Balochistan said that he was involved in snatching motorcycles in the city for the last five years.

“The gang who operated on the behest of the suspect used to sell snatched motorcycles from Karachi in Balochistan,” it emerged.

Comments