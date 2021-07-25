TW: Pindi woman dies of injuries day after her 14-month-old son was killed

RAWALPINDI: The woman whose 14-month-old baby was killed yesterday after a man called her over and assailed them both using a sharp object in the Chauntra Police Station remits, has, too, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday in the hospital which she incurred in the same attack, ARY News reported.

The bodies of both the deceased minor baby and herself were given in custody of their family after medical procedure and post-mortem.

According to the police, the family of the deceased duo belonged from the Vehari district and the woman’s husband, mother and uncle received the bodies.

It may be noted that the suspect who assailed them, Wajid, is still at large as police have yet to chase him.

Yesterday it was reported that in a horror-inducing event, a woman and her 14-month-old son were brutally assaulted resulting in the sudden death of the minor while she conceded severe wounds.

According to the police, the 14-year-old died on the spot succumbing to the injuries caused by the suspect who assailed them using a sharp object. The suspect is being identified as one Wajid.

The Chauntra police said the suspect had called over the woman at the Mahuta Mohra area where he fatally assaulted them and fled.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Punjab Inam Ghan has taken notice of the incident and has instructed RPO Rawalpindi to furnish a report on the matter soon.