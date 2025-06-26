Suspected dacoit lynched by mob in Karachi

KARACHI: An suspected dacoit was killed and his accomplice critically injured after being beaten by a mob in Karachi’s Korangi area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident took place in Korangi 3, 1/2 within the jurisdiction of Zaman Town Police Station.

Two armed robbers were reportedly attempting to snatch valuables from citizens when nearby people intervened, overpowered the suspects, and subjected them to a severe beating.

As a result, one of the suspects, identified as Faisal, died on the spot, while the other, identified as Mohammad Ali, was critically injured and later handed over to the police.

Police said a motorcycle was recovered from the suspects. The injured suspect has been shifted to a hospital, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, a series of violent incidents unfolded in Karachi within a few hours as three robbers were killed and a citizen was injured in different engagements in the metropolis, ARY News reported, citing police.

A citizen, identified as Subash Chand, was injured due to gunfire during a robbery attempt near Sea View, the police said.

The law enforcers said that dacoits were looting a citizen when they arrived, prompting the criminals to open fire and flee. During the confrontation, Subash Chand was injured by the robbers’ gunfire and was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the dacoits also injured in the police retaliation who abandoned their motorcycle and escaped toward the sea, with police now conducting a manhunt for the wounded suspects.