Suspected suicide bomber killed in premature explosion

QUETTA: A would-be suicide bomber was killed on Quetta’s Spinny Road when an explosive that he was carrying detonated prematurely, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a suspected suicide attack occurred near a Frontier Corps (FC) check post on Quetta’s Spinny Road. Fortunately, the perpetrator prematurely detonated the explosives, sparing potential casualties.

The police teams rushed to the site following the explosion and cordoned off the area. Meanwhile, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called to inspect the surroundings.

The reason behind the bomber’s decision to detonate the explosives remains unclear as no group has taken responsibility for the attack yet.

After an investigation, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesman said that the suspect was carrying explosives that exploded and no suicide vest was recovered from the site.

The incident transpired in the aftermath of a suicide blast that struck a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) Bajaur district, claiming the lives of 63 people.

It was learned that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F worker convention on Shanday Morr near the NADRA office.

JUI-F Khar Ameer Maulana Ziaullah Jan and Hamidullah were killed in the incident. A private news channel’s cameraman Samiullah was also among the wounded persons.

Caretaker KP Information Minister said that 200 persons got injured in the bombing. Hospitals in Bajaur and nearby areas were put on high alert and critically wounded persons were shifted to Peshawar.