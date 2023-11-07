Suspects in PPSC paper leak scandal terminated from jobs

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has terminated suspects involved in the paper leak scandal from their jobs, ARY News reported.

As per details, a committee was constituted by PPSC for the inquiry of paper leak scandal in 2021.

The committee provided an opportunity for the accused to defend themselves but they failed to prove themselves innocent.

Hereby, the concerned authority announced the terminate of suspects in paper leaked scandal from their jobs.

In January 2021, the anti-corruption authorities have arrested another official of the commission, bring total arrests in the matter to five in the probe of a paper leak scandal relating to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

ACE Punjab had arrested regional head of the PPSC Bahawalpur, Furqan Ahmed. The anti-corruption department said that they were investigating the arrested individuals from all aspects to completely unearth the facts regarding the scandal.

A junior computer operator at the PPSC named Waqar Akram, another commission’s official Ghazanfar, Gohar Ali and another person were earlier arrested for their alleged role in leaking PPSC paper beforehand.

The then Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter thoroughly. The commission in November 2020 cancelled the examinations citing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.