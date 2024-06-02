Suspects robbed goods worth Rs 50 mn from FIA office arrested

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab police reportedly apprehended two suspects involved in the robbery worth millions at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The police spokesperson in a statement claimed that the officials from Mandra police station recovered the stolen goods after the arrest of the two suspects, named Saad Anwar and Muhammad Hamza.

The spokesperson alleged that the former FIA employees are also involved in the theft of goods, worth Rs 50 million, including mobile phones, wireless sets, fake number plates, foreign cards, and identity cards from the FIA headquarter.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson disclosed that the domestic and foreign currency worth Rs 50 million also recovered during the operation.

However, the other accomplice, Abdullah Khan, Mehtab, Ali and Hassan involved in the theft have already been arrested.

The accused in their confessional statement stated that the goods were stolen from the CBC office of FIA headquarters.