Suspects seek bail in Korangi factory fire case

KARACHI: Bail plea has been filed by the suspects in district and sessions court in Korangi factory fire case that claimed 16 lives in the month of August, ARY News reported on Friday.

Factory owner, Hassan Ali Mehta, manager, Imran Zaidi, watchman, Syed Zain and house owner, Faisal Tariq have moved plea in the sessions court through their lawyer.

Hassan Sabir, the counsel of the suspects in his arguments before the court stated that the police have failed to submit challan in the case within the stipulated time and pleaded with the court to grant bail to his clients.

In today’s hearing, the counsel of the suspects completed his arguments, while the government lawyer will present his arguments before the court on September 20.

It is to be noted that the suspects are currently in jail on judicial remand until September 18.

On August 27, at least 16 labourers had burnt to death as a blaze erupted in a chemical factory located in Korangi’s Mehran Town of the port city.

The labourers working for the factory had said that there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it.