Sutlej flood wreaks havoc in Bahawalnagar, homes, crops destroyed

BAHAWALNAGAR: A high flood in the Sutlej River has created a grave situation in Bahawalnagar district, with hundreds of villages inundated and thousands of people forced to flee their homes.

According to details, Chishtian city is facing severe flooding as the Sutlej swells to dangerous levels.

The strong river currents have caused rapid erosion, while protective embankments at Motianwala Pattan and Moza Azeem have collapsed.

The breach of these dykes has submerged more than 100 villages, destroying hundreds of houses.

Nearly 10,000 acres of standing crops have been washed away, while key connecting roads between settlements have been swept under water, cutting off access to many localities.

Thousands of residents have been displaced, appealing for urgent relief.

A rescue operation led by the DSP is underway, and officials report that over 80 per cent of the affected population and livestock have been shifted to safer locations.

In Bahawalnagar, water levels continue to rise under Baba Farid Bridge and Bhookan Pattan Bridge, while floodwaters have breached embankments at Chaweka and Bahadurka, inundating several more settlements including Chak Chaweka and Chak Bahadurka, leaving vast tracts of crops destroyed.

The Chaweka Sutlej Road has been washed away, severing ground links to surrounding areas, as evacuations continue.

Authorities confirmed that more than 150,000 cusecs of water is currently flowing in from Head Sulemanki, intensifying the crisis.