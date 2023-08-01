Sutlej floodwater brings two Indian youth to Pakistan

KASUR: Two Indian youth, swept by flooding Sutlej River water, landed in Pakistan from India, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Paramilitary Rangers arrested two young men of Ludhiana in India, who were swept by Sutlej flood water and stranded at Ganda Singh Wala across the border in Pakistan.

Arrested youth have been identified as Ratan Pal and Harvinder Sindh.

Another person, drifted by the river water had earlier reached Pakistan, who is yet to be identified.

India had recently released over 2,00,000 cusecs water to Sutlej downstream in Pakistan after persistent rains in the catchment areas of the river. The country had discharged water from Harike and Ferozepur waterworks in River Sutlej to the downstream areas.

It was in 1988 that Pakistan had witnessed worst flooding in the two eastern rivers – Ravi and Sutlej – which had devastated crops and livelihoods over thousands of acres.

The water level in Chenab surging at Punjnad headworks with 55,053 cusecs inflow and 39,953 cusecs outflow at the waterworks.