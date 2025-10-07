Sutlej in low flood after India releases water into river

LAHORE: India has again released water into Sutlej River resulting in low flood at Ganda Singh Wala headworks, Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) said on Monday.

The water inflow in Sutlej surged to 68,000 cusecs with discharge of water in the river from upstream in India, FFD stated.

The water level was recorded 28,000 cusecs in Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala headworks two days ago.

Director General PDMA Punjab on Saturday said that the province could receive more rainfall apart of likely release of water into rivers from India.

Talking to media in Lahore he said that flooding in catchment area of rivers is likely.

He said India could release more water into Sutlej and Ravi rivers. The neighboring country could also release around 35,000 cusecs of water in Ravi River, he cautioned.

Unprecedented heavy rains during monsoon and release of water into Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi rivers from India wreaked havoc in Pakistan’s Punjab province causing losses of life and property in the region.