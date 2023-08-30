Sutlej in medium flood at Ganda Singh, Sulemanki headworks

BAHAWALNAGAR/HAVELI LAKHA: Sutlej River has been in medium flood at Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki headworks, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The water outflow in the river has been 95,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala with water level as high as 20 feet.

The inflow of Sutlej River has been 95,340 cusecs and outflow 81,173 cusecs at Sulemanki Headworks.

Flooding in Sutlej has wreaked havoc in Bahawalnagar district with as many as over one lac people affected in the flood.

Ferocious flow of the river water has swept away protective dykes and roads in the district. The land link with over 100 settlements has been disrupted and standing crops of thousands of acres have drowned while the water has flooded several houses.

The river has been in medium flood at Mailsi Siphon, the PDMA stated on Tuesday.

The PDMA said that the monsoon spell likely to persist till 04 September. “Heavy rainfall is expected in the catchment area of all major rivers,” it added.

India recently released water into Sutlej River as hundreds of homes and roads and embankments at several places washed away in the floodwater, downstream in Pakistan.

Flooding has wreaked havoc in the region as thousands of acres farmland has drowned and crops destroyed in Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal and Vehari districts.

The area has become a mammoth lake with water everywhere to the limits of the visible landscape and several settlements have drowned.

The emergency services recently said that around 2,50,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Punjab.

The monsoon rains had prompted authorities in India to release excess reservoir water into the Sutlej River, causing flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.