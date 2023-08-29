Sutlej in medium flood, more rainfall expected in catchment area

LAHORE: Sutlej River has been in medium flood at Ganda Singh Wala, Sulemanki and Islam headworks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The water flow in the river has been 1,08,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh and 82,916 cusecs at Islam Headworks, Provincial Disaster Management Authority stated today.

The water level in Sutlej has been as high as 20.40 feet at Ganda Singh Wala.

The inflow of Sutlej River has been 98,878 cusecs and outflow 85,014 cusecs at Sulemanki Headworks, PDMA spokesperson said.

The river has also been in medium flood at Mailsi Siphon, according to the PDMA.

The water flow has been normal at other rivers in Punjab, PDMA said.

PDMA said that the monsoon spell likely to persist till 04 September. “Heavy rainfall is expected in the catchment area of all major rivers,” it added.

India recently released water into Sutlej River as hundreds of homes and roads and embankments at several places washed away in the floodwater, downstream in Pakistan.

Flooding has wreaked havoc in the region as thousands of acres farmland has drowned and crops destroyed in Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal and Vehari districts.

The area has become a mammoth lake with water everywhere to the limits of the visible landscape and dozens of settlements submerged.

The emergency services recently said that around 2,50,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Punjab.

The monsoon rains had prompted authorities in India to release excess reservoir water into the Sutlej River, causing flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.