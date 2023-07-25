Sutlej, Ravi in low flood, Indus in medium flood at Chashma and Taunsa

LAHORE: The water level is surging in Sutlej and Ravi rivers, which have been in low flood at Balloki headworks and Head Sulemanki, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The inflow and outflow of Ravi have been 66,325 cusecs and 41,425 cusecs respectively at Balloki headworks. The river’s flow has been 36,000 cusecs at Shahdara.

An alert has been issued to the authorities of the district adjacent Ravi, a spokesperson of the provincial disaster management authority has said.

Sutlej River has been in low flood at Sulemanki Headworks with inflow 71,604 cusecs and outflow 62,639 cusecs, spokesperson said. The water inflow and outflow in Sutlej at Gandasingh Wala has been 69,220 cusecs.

River Indus has been in medium flood at Chashma and Taunsa barrages, while at low flood level at Tarbela Dam and Guddu Barrage.

River Kabul has been in low flood level at Nowshera.

The Flood Forecasting Division has issued an alert of expected flash flooding of moderate to heavy intensity in the nullahs of Balochistan in Loralai, Kalat, Sibbi, Makran and

Naseerabad divisions and hill torrents of D.G. Khan division during next 24-hours.

Flash flooding is also expected in the tributaries of River Kabul after 48-hours.

A flood alert has been issued for Sargodha, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajhanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

The water inflow at Tarbela has been 3,19,000 cusecs, while the outflow recorded 2,62,600 cusecs, PDMA said.

The water inflow and outflow in Indus at Kalabagh, has been 3,67,888 and 3,60,088 cusecs respectively.

The river’s inflow and outflow at Chashma Barrage has been 40,45,71 and 40,05,71 cusecs while at Taunsa Barrage the water inflow and outflow has been 3,95,152 cusecs, PDMA spokesperson said.

The administration has declared section 144 at the river banks of Punjab, PDMA DG Imran Qureshi stated.