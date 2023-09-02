Sutlej River drops to low flood at Sulemanki Headworks

HAVELI LAKHA/CHISHTIAN: Sutlej River water has dropped to low flood at Sulemanki Headworks, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The water inflow in river has been 67,110 cusecs at Sulemanki, while outflow has been 53,188 cusecs.

Sutlej has also been in low flood at Ganda Singh Headworks with water outflow 55,456 cusecs. The water level in the river at the point has been as high as 18.40 feet.

Sutlej flooding has wreaked havoc in Kamera area in Chishtian and swept away roads while over 100 houses have been flooded. Land link has been disrupted, standing crops submerged and people have been stranded with shortage of fodder for their livestock.

Ferocious flow of the river water has swept away protective dykes and roads in Sutlej belt.

Floodwater has developed craters at link roads connecting river belt with the main highway.

The water level in river gradually going down at Mailsi Siphon. Flooding has destroyed small protective dykes along the river, while several areas including Muradpur, Ghouspur, Fatehpur have submerged in water.

Rescue teams have been engaged in shifting stranded people to safer areas.

Flooding has wreaked havoc in the region as thousands of acres farmland has drowned and crops destroyed in Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal and Vehari districts.

The area has become a mammoth lake with water everywhere to the limits of the landscape and several settlements have drowned.

The monsoon rains had prompted authorities in India to release excess reservoir water into the Sutlej River, causing flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.