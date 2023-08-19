Sutlej River in ‘extremely high-level flood’: PDMA

LAHORE: The Sutlej River has been in extremely high level flood the Punjab Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said.

Around 2,80,000 cusecs floodwater released from India in Sutlej, will reach Sulemanki Headworks tonight.

PDMA stated that the flooding in Sutlej has severed land link of several villages in Kasur district and standing crops on hundreds of acres land have been destroyed.

High flood in Sutlej will likely to pass through Islam Headworks on August 21.

People have been evacuated from scores of settlements adjacent to Sutlej River, PDMA stated.

Flooding in Sutlej could cause devastation in Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Sahiwal, Vehari and Bahawalpur districts, officials apprehend.

Raging Sutlej River has caused breach in a protective dyke at Attari. The flood water has entered in Head Doni Wala village in Okara district and destroyed standing crops.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 has continued its resecue and relief operation and evacuated over 850 people to safer places.

A spokesperson of the PDMA earlier stated that the water level in Sutlej at Talwar Post has reached to 12 feet, while it is as high as 15 ft at Fateh Mohammad Post.

The Punjab PDMA said that the Office of the Indian Commissioner for Indus Water Treaty had intimated that Harike and Ferozepur Headworks in India “have entered into the flood regime”. “The water will be regularly discharged on daily basis from the water works until August 21.”