Sutlej River in high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala

LAHORE: The water level in Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala continuously increasing and presently 2,78,000 cusecs of water was passing through the area, the PDMA has said.

According to an advisory issued by the NDMA, the Sutlej River had reached an “extremely high-flood level” at Ganda Singh Wala.

A spokesperson of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that the water level in the river at Talwar Post has reached to 12 feet, while it is as high as 15 ft at Fateh Mohammad Post.

Authorities began evacuations in Punjab on Friday after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert about ‘high to very high-level flooding’ in Sutlej.

PDMA stated that the flooding in Sutlej has severed land link of various villages in Kasur and standing crops on hundreds of acres land have been destroyed.

PDMA stated that water flow has been currently 80,000 cusecs at Sulemanki Headworks. High flood in Sutlej will likely to pass through Islam Headworks on August 21.

The Punjab PDMA said that the Office of the Indian Commissioner for Indus Water Treaty had intimated that Harike and Ferozepur Headworks in India “have entered into the flood regime”. “The water will be regularly discharged on daily basis from the water works until August 21.”

“All concerned departments have been put on high alert the settlements along the river being evacuated while five were partially evacuated,” PDMA stated.

The authorities of the districts along Sutlej River being provided food items, shelters, medicines, boats and other necessary goods to tackle any emergency.