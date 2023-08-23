26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

Sutlej River in high flood at Sulemanki, Ganda Singh headworks

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

OKARA/HAVELI LAKHA: Sutlej River has been in very high flood at Sulemanki Headworks, with 1,69,702 cusecs outflow, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The river has also been in high flood at Head Ganda Singh Wala with 1,22,326 cusecs water flow with water level as high as 20.80 feet.

An unusual flooding in Sutlej River has wreaked havoc in the area destroying houses and standing crops on thousands of acres.

The water officials have reported that the water level in the river going down at Ganda Singh Wala point.

A high flood flow in Sutlej passing through Atari and affected 107 villages, Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Hanif of Okara said. “Around 1,25,000 people have affected in flooding,” DC Zeeshan Hanif said.

“Standing crops on around 1000 acres have drowned, the Rescue workers and Army troops evacuated 12,000 people to safer places,” district official said.

“Eleven relief camps being run near Sutlej River, a temporary tent settlement has been established for flood affected people and being provided food and other necessities,” deputy commissioner added.

Flooding in Sutlej River has broken protective dykes and submerged several villages after release of river water from India.

A flood flow of 2,80,000 cusecs, released from India has entered in Bahawalnagar district.

The Punjab PDMA earlier said that the Office of the Indian Commissioner for Indus Water Treaty had intimated that Harike and Ferozepur Headworks in India were entered into the flood regime and the water will be regularly discharged from the water works until August 21.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.