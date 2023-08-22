Sutlej River in high flood at Sulemanki, Ganda Singh headworks

LAHORE: Sutlej River has been in high flood at Head Sulemanki, with 1,91,000 cusecs water passing through the headworks, quoting PDMA, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The river has also been in high flood at Head Ganda Singh Wala with 1,29,000 cusecs water flow, a spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab stated.

The water flow has been normal in Sutlej at Islam Headworks, but rapidly rising at the point, spokesman said.

The Indus River has been in low flood at Tarbela, PDMA stated. The Mangla and Tarbela reservoirs have been filled, spokesperson added.

Flooding in Sutlej River has broken protective dykes and submerged several villages after release of river water from India.

The land link of several villages has disrupted in flooding, forcing people to evacuate from their homes.

Hundreds of acres farmland with standing crops have submerged in the water.

A flood flow of 2,80,000 cusecs, released from India has entered in Bahawalnagar district.

“After 35 years such big water flow has entered in Sutlej River. This huge 2.75 Lac cusecs floodwater could wreak havoc in the area,” DC Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Bhoon said in a video message to the residents of Sutlej River belt.

The Punjab PDMA said that the Office of the Indian Commissioner for Indus Water Treaty had intimated that Harike and Ferozepur Headworks in India “have entered into the flood regime”. “The water will be regularly discharged on daily basis from the water works until August 21.”