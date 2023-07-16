Sutlej River in medium flood at Sulemanki Headworks

BAHAWALNAGAR/KASUR: Sutlej River has been in medium flood at Sulemanki Headworks with continuous upsurge in the river water, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The water inflow and outflow in Sutlej has been 81,000 cusecs with upsurge reported at Bhikan Pattan bridge. The river water has submerged scores of residential settlements and crops.

Local administration has shifted over 5,000 people to safer places and rescued 151 people and hundreds of cattle stranded in floodwater.

Floodwater has badly affected Basti Maqsood Watto in Dona Qutab Sarho area, while a protective dyke of the river being eroded with floodwater at Nama Jinde Kaka, local people said.

However, the water level in Sutlej River going down at Ganda Singh Wala with 20,000 cusecs water flow.

Local authorities have been engaged in flood rescue operation in areas adjacent to the river. “Rescue 1122 teams have shifted 4782 people to safer places and provided boat service to 12,924 individuals”, Rescue sources said. “Hundreds of cattle stranded in flooded areas, have also been rescues,” sources added.

India had released over 2,00,000 cusecs water in Sutlej downstream in Pakistan on Tuesday after persistent rains in the catchment areas of the river. India had discharged water from Harike and Ferozepur waterworks in River Sutlej downstream areas.

It was in 1988 that Pakistan had witnessed worst flooding in the two eastern rivers – Ravi and Sutlej – which devastated crops and livelihoods over thousands of acres.

The water level in Chenab surging at Punjnad headworks with 55,053 cusecs inflow and 39,953 cusecs outflow at the waterworks.