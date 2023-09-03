Sutlej water drops to low flood at Ganda Singh Headworks

HAVELI LAKHA/BAHAWALNAGAR: Sutlej River water has dropped to low flood at Head Ganda Singh with water level as high as 17 feet, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The water inflow has been 38,966 cusecs at Ganda Sindh Wala Headworks in Sutlej river.

The water flow in river has returned to normal at Sulemanki with 40,389 cusecs inflow and 26,467 cusecs outflow.

Sutlej has been in low flood at Bhookan Pattan, district administration Bahawalnagar has said.

“Around 1,66,000 people have become homeless and evacuated in 150 kilometers river belt in flooding,” district administration shared.

” Crops standing over 1,60,000 acres have destroyed, while 17,549 houses have fully destroyed or partially damaged,” according to figures.

“Floodwater affected 157 villages and swept away scores of temporary dykes and link roads.” “Lank link of over 100 settlements has been disrupted, while dozens of settlements are still flooded,” according to district administration report.

“Around 143 schools in the river region have been affected and power supply disrupted at 18 feeders in flood-hit areas”.

“The rescue teams evacuated 13,000 people, stranded in floodwater, to safer places,” administration stated.

District administration has setup 30 flood camps with necessities. Evacuees facing severe hardships, according to the district report.

Ferocious flow of the river water has swept away protective dykes and roads in Sutlej belt.

Floodwater has developed craters at link roads connecting river belt with the main highway.

Flooding has wreaked havoc in the region as thousands of acres farmland has drowned and crops destroyed in Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal and Vehari districts.

The monsoon rains had prompted authorities in India to release excess reservoir water into the Sutlej River, causing flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.